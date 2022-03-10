Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Truist Financial cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 308.39 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

