EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 754,898 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

