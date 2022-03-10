EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $121.78 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 5514399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

