EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $540.70.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of EPAM opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.81 and a 200 day moving average of $569.57. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

