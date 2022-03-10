EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $540.70.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.57. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,773,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,428,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.