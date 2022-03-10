ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.64% of ePlus worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 507,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 45.3% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

