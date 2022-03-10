Equitable Group (EQB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitable Group (TSE: EQB) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$88.50 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group was given a new C$95.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

2/16/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Equitable Group was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$94.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE EQB opened at C$74.01 on Thursday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$60.06 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In other news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

