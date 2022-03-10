Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

ANAB opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.