Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Adicet Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Adicet Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 125,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

