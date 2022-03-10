Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Super Group (SGHC) in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group (SGHC)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Super Group (SGHC) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,877. Super Group has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

