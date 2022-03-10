Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (ABOS, ABUS, AI, AIBRF, AKA, AKR, ALCO, AMR, ANAB, ANFGF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 10th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €2.90 ($3.15) to €2.65 ($2.88). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03).

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60).

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$40.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$37.00.

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD). Colliers Securities issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 90. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31).

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93).

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €141.00 ($153.26) to €135.00 ($146.74). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

