Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ZM traded down $5.75 on Thursday, hitting $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $406.48.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,772,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,332,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
