Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €51.00 ($55.43) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 158,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.