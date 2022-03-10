Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Holdings Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Essent Group worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

