Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EEYUF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.