Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS EEYUF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
