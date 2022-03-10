Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

ESN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,077. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

