ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Holdings Increased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

