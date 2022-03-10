Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Trading Down 3.3%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Euro Manganese Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

