European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Up 1%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.90. 61,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.51 million and a PE ratio of 3.21.
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN)
