Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 82.0% in February

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 40,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,967. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

