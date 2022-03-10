Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 267,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 123,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

