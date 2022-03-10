Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.