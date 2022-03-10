Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of EVBG opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

