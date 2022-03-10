Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Charles L. King Sells 1,200 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 1,619,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,624. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Motco increased its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.