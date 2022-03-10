EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Sells $1,782,335.22 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 296,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,495,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.