EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CFO Sells $950,750.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $950,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVTC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 296,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $51.06.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after buying an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after buying an additional 277,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.