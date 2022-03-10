EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.67 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.