Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 2,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.
About Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everything Blockchain (OBTX)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.