Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 2,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Get Everything Blockchain alerts:

About Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.