EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Trading Down 9.5%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 207,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 287,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

EVmo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

