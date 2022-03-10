Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 9,677 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Forrester Research worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 78.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth $230,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORR opened at $52.06 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $997.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

