Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 237.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,842 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

