Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $98.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

