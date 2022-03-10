Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.88 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

