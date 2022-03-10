Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

