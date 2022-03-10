Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Cerus worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 35.1% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 285,672 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cerus (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.