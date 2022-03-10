Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

BMRN opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

