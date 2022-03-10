Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

