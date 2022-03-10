Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of HUM opened at $429.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.