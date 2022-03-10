Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 551 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $674.70 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

