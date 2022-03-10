Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,017 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Exelon by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.52. 113,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.