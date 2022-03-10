Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902,595 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $77,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Exelon by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,859,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.