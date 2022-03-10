Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $174.68 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.02. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,461 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after buying an additional 175,598 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,283,526 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $373,836,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

