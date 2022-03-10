Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.43

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and traded as low as $37.06. Experian shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 113,714 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

About Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

