Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

