Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 26.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fabrinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 123,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 140,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

