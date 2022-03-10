Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0385

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $130,021.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

