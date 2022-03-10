Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 600,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

