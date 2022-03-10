Family Legacy Inc. Buys 1,822 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,605. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

