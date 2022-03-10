Family Legacy Inc. Buys 2,552 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 623.4% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 54,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. 1,649,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,322. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

