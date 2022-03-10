Family Legacy Inc. Buys 3,951 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 24,531,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,289,227. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

